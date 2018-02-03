Sponsor: Hadco loves Phase II

Fifi Hadad with Minister of Trade Paula Gopee-Scoon.

GARY CARDINEZ

“THIS year Phase II Pan Groove had the most amount of supporters passing through the yard in many years,” said John Hadad, CEO of Hadco, the group which sponsors the band.

Hadad was addressing special guests at the band’s Hamilton Street, Woodbrook panyard on Wednesday evening at An Evening of Pan.

After thanking guests for attending Hadad said, “Hadco is with Phase II, we love you and will support you, we are your sponsors. It will be written that arranger Len ‘Boogsie’ Sharpe is a national icon and we will be with the band forever.”

Hadad thanked Ian Welch from PCS Nitrogen, Derek Hudson from Shell and Gervase Warner from Massy for being at Phase II. “Yes we are in a competition, but we are all here to promote the culture, we love to support pan, this is the future of Trinidad and Tobago. We have to make sure the instrument (pan) remains the main focus,” said Hadad. Archbishop of Port of Spain Charles Jason Gordon was on hand to bless the band and its members before they played for their guests, who were treated to Yellow Tail Pink Bubbles or Cavicchioli 1928 Prosecco as a welcome drink.

Kees Dieffenthaller and Shal Marshall made appearances and had guests dancing.