Security, funding for Carnival

NATIONAL Security Minister Edmund Dillon yesterday gave the assurance there will be adequate security throughout TT, during the Carnival period. He gave this assurance when he responded to a question from Princes Town MP Barry Padarath in the House of Representatives. After noting the establishment of six security zones in Port of Spain, each managed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dillon said the Police Service and TT Defence Force will be providing security to other Carnival locations in TT. These include Marabella, Point Fortin, Siparia, St Joseph and Scarborough.

Dillon also said there will be joint police-army patrols both on land and sea during Carnival. Earlier in the sitting, in response to another question from Padarath, Community Development , Culture and the Arts Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said regional bodies have been provided with funding for Carnival. When Padarath asked about the sums of money involved and the manner in which those sums were allocated, Gadsby-Dolly indicated this was a new question and she would have to bring that information to Parliament at a later date.