Revenge killing of St Joseph man

A Maracas, St Joseph man was murdered on Friday night in what police believe was a reprisal killing.

Akiel Ottley, 32, of Wharf Trace, St Joseph was found outside Leslie Chan’s Hardware, Riverside Road, Curepe. Police said officers of the St Joseph Police Station responded to gunshots around 8.50 pm.

When they arrived they found Ottley dead next to a car in the car park of the hardware.

Police said Ottley was a suspect in the killing of Christopher Crosby, 49, of Upper Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage. On January 26, the body of a man was found at Wharf Trace, Maracas/St Joseph.

He was subsequently identified as Crosby. An autopsy revealed he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Investigations continue into both murders.