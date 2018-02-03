PM gets Dulalchanland issue report

NALINEE SEELAL

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was presented on Thursday with a report compiled by the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries on allegations surrounding acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Deodath Dulalchan and a piece of land.

Earlier this week, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said when a farmer told him the allegations against Dulalchan, he initiated an investigation and the findings were presented on Thursday. Asked what was contained in the report, Rambharat said: “I believe there are matters now requiring a full investigation.”

Newsday understands the Prime Minister has several options availble to him including sending the matter to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for directions to be given to the police.

On August 29, the farmer was ordered off the land and wrote to the Commissioner of State Lands complaining about being bullied out of the land, on which he had cultivated crops for close to 16 years. He also wrote to Rambharat telling him he believes the Commissioner of State Lands should have considered allowing him to continue occupying it. He described his eviction as suspicious, and called on Rambharat to intervene.

Sources revealed yesterday that as part of the investigation, officials from the Chaguanas Borough Corporation were interviewed to ascertain whether state resources were used to develop the land.