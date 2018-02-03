Parents spilt over child in porn video

Child Protection Unit officers say their investigation into a child pornography video has stalled after a child who is suspected to be the victim denied that it is her in the video.

Sources at the unit said the child and her mother are denying that the child is the one recorded performing oral sex on a man. However the child’s grandmother and her son, the child’s father, have given statements stating that that is the child. The child lives with her mother who is separated from the father. Police said since the child has denied it is her there is little that they can do now. No tests have been done on the child, police said.

Police said the tape has been sent to Interpol to determine whether it did not originate locally. The child, they said, possessed great similarities with the one who visited the St Clair Police Station with her mother with subtle differences. The recording is also being viewed by the Cyber Crime Unit while the Criminal Investigation Department of the Port of Spain Division is also assisting. The child’s grandmother went to the Four Roads Police Station on Wednesday night after seeing the recording saying that it was her granddaughter that was sexually assaulted.

The woman was then referred to the Child Protection Unit at the Belmont Police Station. The following day the child’s mother went to the St Clair Police Station and gave a statement, denying that the girl in the video was her daughter.