Saturday 3 February 2018
Features

French envoy says au revoir

PoS Mayor Joel Martinez gives French Ambassador Hédi Picquart a goodbye hug

THE outgoing French Ambassador Hédi Picquart and his wife Brigitte held a reception at their St Clair residence to say farewell to friends as well as fellow members of the Diplomatic Corps.

Derek Alan-Noel Parker, Chargé de Mission Économique at the French Embassy and Jean-Louis Robinson, translator, bilingual assistant to the French ambassador.

Guests were invited to share in a “buffet campagnard” on January 25.

Aad Biesebroek, Ambassador Head of Delegation of the European Union, left, Cor Stouten, deputy head of Mission, Kingdom of the Netherlands and Dr Martijn Ten Hoopen of the Cocoa Research Centre

Picquart served as ambassador from December 2014 to January 2018.

Solène Criniere, Deputy Head of Mission at Embassy of France, and her husband Eric Milcent.

Derek Alan-Noel Parker, Chargé de Mission Économique at the French Embassy said the ambassador’s work was mainly dedicated to strengthening economic relationships between France and TT by helping French-owned businesses to settle in or trade with TT.

