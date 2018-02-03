French envoy says au revoir
THE outgoing French Ambassador Hédi Picquart and his wife Brigitte held a reception at their St Clair residence to say farewell to friends as well as fellow members of the Diplomatic Corps.
Guests were invited to share in a “buffet campagnard” on January 25.
Picquart served as ambassador from December 2014 to January 2018.
Derek Alan-Noel Parker, Chargé de Mission Économique at the French Embassy said the ambassador’s work was mainly dedicated to strengthening economic relationships between France and TT by helping French-owned businesses to settle in or trade with TT.