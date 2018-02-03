Former monarchs lead off Calypso Fiesta

Maria La Caille performs Let Her Go. Photos by Anil Rampersad.

Three former monarchs, Devon Seale, Karene Asche and Weston "Cro Cro" Rawlins set the stage for the battle to wrest the crown from defending Calypso Monarch Hollis "Chalkdust" Liverpool as the opening semi-finalists at Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, San Fernando earlier this afternoon.

The band struck up promptly at 1 pm and within an hour five contestants had already sang their songs, among them the Seale, who was first with Not Red or Yellow, a commentary on having no political allegiance to the People's National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC). Power vocalist Karene Asche belted out Song of Inspiration, a social commentary with gospel overtones in an appeal for divine help for the country, as she followed Seale.

Veteran Cro Cro's Belated was a lament about his fair weather friends in Government, taking a critical hit against the PNM, a party he has always stood by. Forty semi-finalists are hoping to among the 15 choosing to bid to dethrone Chalkdust at Dimanche Gras on Carnival Sunday.