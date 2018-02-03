Diego girl was not child in porn video

THE six-year-old girl who was interviewed by members of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) and the Children’s Authority on Thursday does not have a scar or burns on her left forearm, as does the child in a porn video with an adult.

Police said yesterday they are now almost certain the child they interviewed is not the child in the video which was shared on social media on Wednesday.

The girl’s grandmother took her to the Four Roads police station in Diego Martin after she saw the video. She told police the child in the video bore a striking resemblance to her granddaughter. Western Division CPU members, under the supervision of Insp Linford Coggins and Sgts Christopher Arun and Moreau, used technology provided by the Cyber Crime Unit and were able to identify a scar on the girl in the video.

Police have now sought the assistance of Interpol so that the video can be sent to their colleagues in the Caricom region for further investigation.

It was revealed yesterday that during the interview, the child, described as very articulate, insisted no one had assaulted her.