Devon Seale sings first today
DEVON Seale will sing first today at Skinner Park in San Fernando, to start the National Calypso Monarch 2018 semi-final.
The 2016 National Calypso monarch is the first of 40 calypsonians who will be vying for one of the 15 places in the final, which comes off Dimanche Gras night on Carnival Sunday.
The reigning Calypso Monarch is Hollis “Mighty Chalkdust” Liverpool.
Seven other former monarchs are also in the Calypso Fiesta line-up, including Roderick “Chuck” Gordon, who last won the competition in 2015, Duane O’Connor in 2012, Karene Asche in 2011, Kurt Allen in 2010, Michael “Sugar Aloes” Osouna in 2008, Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins in 2007 and Sandra “Singing Sandra” Des Vignes-Millington in 2003.
Newcomer to the competition Aaron “Voice” St Louis, the reigning Soca Monarch, sings in position 17.
He is being touted as one of the front runners to take the crown, given a very successful season.
Calypso Queen 2018, Stacey Sobers will take the stage just before Voice in position 16, while Humorous Calypso monarch Myron B sings at 14.
The order of appearance for Calypso Fiesta is:
Devon Seale singing Not Red or Yellow
Karene Asche, Song of Inspiration
Weston “Cro Cro” Rawlins, Belated
Maria La Caille, Let Her Go
Dexter “Stinger” Parsons, Chinese Tuition
Ezekiel Yorke, A Cash Less Society
Carlton Louison, Glorified Gangster
Ronaldo London, Tomorrow
Giselle Fraser Washington, Plenty Talk
Kerine Williams-Figaro, Reparation
Curlissa Charles Mapp, D Circus
Candice Robinson, The Struggle is Real
Stephen Marcelle, What About Us
Myron Bruce, The Great Nation
Wendy Garrick, Salvage Tomorrow
Stacey Sobers, Calypso Capital
Aaron St Louis, Year For Love
Terri Lyons, Un Natural Causes
Helon Francis, Change
Carlos James, All Cutback
Tammico Moore, Muzzle D Dog
Winston Scarborough, Journey of the
Veterans
Sandra Des Vignes-Millington, Power in Song
Victoria Cooper-Rahim, Shattered Home
Roderick Gordon, Campaign Truck
Brian London, I Playing Police
Roslyn Reid, The Cry of Tobago
Joanne Rowley, Rowley to Rowley
Kurt Allen, Circle Square Science
Alana Sinnette-Khan, Dead Beat
Shirlane Hendrickson, Property Tax
Alex Gift, Who is the Fake
Rondell Donawa, De Problem
Selvon Noel, Rebellion
Marsha Clifton, Let Them Know
Michael Osouna, Finally
Duane O’Connor, No Front Page
Heather Mac Intosh-Simon, The Survey
Henson Wright, All I Ask
Michael Legerton, We Could Do Better Than That.