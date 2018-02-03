Just In
Saturday 3 February 2018
Colour splash at Red Cross mas

Sariah Thomas in her portrayal I catching feelings at the Red Cross Children's Carnival. Photos by Sureash Cholai

Creativity and colour were abundant on the stage at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain earlier today at the Red Cross Children's Carnival.

Some of the best individual costumes and presentations were announced to a moderately sized audience.

Winners of the Babes in Arms category included Zendaya Mills in first place with Princess of Yoruba; second place, Jlayna Armstrong portraying Clowning Around; and winning Most Original was Logan Cameron portraying A Little Oil Spill.

Antonio Rampersad is an African Drum Dancer.

The music, usually an indicator for Road March, was mostly Soca Kingdom by Machel Montano and Superblue, and Savannah by Iwer George.

 

