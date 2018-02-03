AK 47 found in Enterprise

AN AK-47 assault rifle and a quantity of ammunition were found by Central Division police during an anti-crime exercise in Enterprise on Thursday. Police said it is the second such weapon seized by police in the past week.

The exercise, led by acting Snr Supt Inraj Balram, supervised by ASP Richard Smith of the Central Division Special Crime Unit, and including members of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit, the Canine Unit and the Longdenville Police post, took place from 11 am-11 pm.

Acting on information, police went to Dass Trace, Enterprise, where after an extensive search they found the assault rifle and a magazine containing 77 rounds of .762mm ammunition.

No arrest was made.