Shootout in La Puerta

The car in which three men were killed after engaging in a shoot-out with police at Broome Street Ext, La Puerta in Diego Martin yesterday. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED.

A shoot-out with Western Division police in Diego Martin yesterday left three men dead.

They have been identified as 17-year-old Kirk Stewart, of Upper La Puerta Road, 24-year-old Joshima Oxley of Bagatelle and 25-year-old Akile Mc Gilvery from Four Roads.

Police told Newsday yesterday, at about 11.40am they received information that men were on their way to “put down a hit” on another man.

They intercepted a silver Nissan B15 in which three people were travelling on Broome Street Extension, La Puerta.

When police approached, the three men pointed two pistols and a sub-machine gun at the police. However, the high-powered weapon proved too sophisticated for the gunman and it jammed.

There was a shoot-out between police and the two pistol-wielding men and all three men were shot multiple times. Police said they recovered the two pistols and a sub-machine gun.