Sharing child porn, an offence

Police yesterday reminded the public that sharing pornographic images and videos involving minors is illegal. In a media release, the police stated that they are “strongly cautioning” members of the public to desist from putting into circulation or causing to be circulated, graphic images or pornographic material, involving children, whether on social media or via the traditional electronic and print media or in any other form whatsoever.

“Members of the public are further warned that for the purposes of the law, it matters not from where the offending material originates. Should a member of the public come into possession of graphic material involving children, said material must to be brought to the attention of the police, for the initiation of an appropriate investigation,” the release stated.

The release stated: “To engage in the distribution or circulation of sexually graphic or explicit material involving minors, constitutes an offence under section 40 (1) of the Children Act. The Act states inter alia, “any person who knowingly publishes, distributes, transmits or shows any child pornography; obtains access, through information and communication technology, to child pornography; has in his possession or control any pornography; purchases, exchanges or otherwise receives any child pornography, commits an offence and is liable on conviction on indictment, to a fine of $30,000 and to imprisonment for ten years.”

Section 40 (2) of the Act, also states, that a person knowingly distributes child pornography, if he knowingly (a) offers; or (b) transmits by any means including post, courier, electronic means or facsimile, child pornography to another person.