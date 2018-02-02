Shal foils car break-in

Shal Marshall. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Soca artiste Shal Marshall yesterday foiled a break-in and the theft of a large amount of cash he had earlier put in his car at his workplace shortly before 1 pm.

Police said Marshall, who is also a DJ at Red 96.1 FM, had put a bag of cash, which his wife had earlier withdrawn from a bank in Diego Martin, in his car.

Shortly before 1 pm yesterday, he went to get something from the car and saw a man trying to break into it.

He and others raised an alarm, chased the man and caught him a short distance away.

The man, who is in his 20s and from the Morvant district, was handed over to police at the Woodbrook station. A short while later, two accomplices were found waiting in a white Almera and were taken into custody.

Marshall expressed relief that he had not become the victim of a robbery and praised the police for arresting the two other suspects, aged 23 and 29, who are also from Morvant.