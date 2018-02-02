Saints’ fete delivers
The St Mary’s College Past Students’ Union delivered on all its promises at the annual all-inclusive Carnival party Fete With The Saints (FWTS).
Held at the St Mary’s College Grounds, organisers promised a production that would sweep patrons off their feet, and that they did on January 20.
The elite cadre of caterers kept patrons fortified throughout the night with gourmet dishes such as horse meat, geera pork, Kanhai’s Roti cooked on spot, and other delights to satisfy the vegetarians and vegans. Also there were fully stocked bars and stations that served patrons’ favourite beverages all night long.
The live entertainment began with young soca artiste Nailah Blackman who performed all her latest hits, as did Ultimate Rejects who followed her. Kes the Band then thrilled the crowd with a wide repertoire of music, after which Machel Montano came on and together with SuperBlue, they had the crowd jumping in abandon to their newly-released Soca Kingdom.
In between acts DJs Private Ryan and Nuphoric kept the crowd going.
Towards the end of the fete many of patrons repaired to the Recharge Village where fetters were served a wide range of breakfast-type foodstuff.
Among the crowd were a number of high profile personalities including them Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon, Attorney General Faris Al Rawi, House Speaker Brigid Annisette-George and her husband Newman George and former Miss Universe Wendy Fitzwilliam.