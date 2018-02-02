Missing diver's wife calls for thorough investigation into husband's disappearance
It has been four days since scuba diver and underwater repair specialist, Chevonne Bartholomew disappeared beneath the waters near Gasparee Island during a routine dive and his wife Pete-Ann Bartholomew is calling for a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his disappearance.
She is convinced more could have been done to ensure her husband's safety.
Speaking with Newsday this morning, Bartholomew said after speaking with experienced divers on her husband's disappearance, they told her the dive contracted was dangerous and should not have been approved without proper equipment to assist both divers.