Man jumps out of hospital window to flee cops

Breaking news. File photo

Police are on the lookout for a Cocorite man who escaped custody while being treated at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Garth Thomas was arrested by police and charged with possession of marijuana, but during the arrest he fell and broke his jaw.

Yesterday at around 2 pm police took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex to be treated. He was taken to a ward but was not handcuffed, to allow for his medical treatment.

Thomas used this opportunity to evade the officers.

He pulled the privacy sheet at the side of the bed where he was warded, jumped out of a window and fled.

Police say his last known address is Powder Magazine, Cocorite.