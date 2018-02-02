Girl, 6, denies being in porn video

A six-year-old girl denied being in a porn video after her grandmother took her to the Four Roads Police Station early yesterday morning. Police said the video appears to be locally made and even if the child is not the person in the video, a minor is clearly seen being sexually assaulted and this warrants an investigation.

The woman took the child to the station after seeing the video on social media and realising a child in it bore a striking resemblance to her granddaughter. The woman was referred to the Child Protection Unit. During a brief interview, the child said she knew nothing about a video and that no one had ever sexually molested her, nor was she forced at any point in time to commit sex acts.

Police told the woman that because it was 1 am, it was not appropriate to carry out a detailed interview, and she and the child were asked to return to the station at 7 am. The woman returned with her granddaughter and a team from the Child Protection Unit began interviewing both of them. The child was expected to be taken to a doctor for a medical examination.

Shortly after midday yesterday, the child’s mother went to the St Clair Police Station and gave a statement, denying that the girl in the video was her daughter. She also denied information being shared on Facebook that neighbours who discovered the alleged sex act, had beaten a man known to the family and that police were searching for him.

Investigators from the CPU confirmed to Newsday that they do not have any suspect in custody and neither are they searching for the man allegedly beaten by the child’s neighbours and relatives. The CPU officers said they are working closely with the Cyber Crimes Unit. While they admitted the girl in the video does bear a striking resemblance to the six-year-old who was interviewed yesterday, more in-depth investigations must be carried out.

Also yesterday, ACP (Crime) Irwin Hackshaw told Newsday that the CPU is working around the clock to bring closure to this investigation in the quickest possible time. Police said that after interviews they are awaiting the result of the medical examination to be guided. They said the matter was referred to the Children’s Authority and investigators there are awaiting a full report.