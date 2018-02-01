W Connection pay for poor start

W Connection’s Marcus Joseph, left, looks to win the ball in Wednesday’s CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championships match vs Real Hope FA at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

SHERDON PIERRE

Haitian team, Real Hope FA, put in a spirited performance on Wednesday as they held on to an early goal to defeat W Connection 1-0 in the opening night of Group A of the FLOW CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

W Connection had a nightmare start and found themselves trailing after just two minutes. Nerlin St Vil showed great urgency to pounce on a loose ball and slip a perfect pass to free Johnson Jeudy who calmly finished past a diving Julani Archibald in the W Connection goal. St Vil could have doubled the lead soon after but his shot from outside box was a few inches wide of Archibald’s post as the half ended 1-0.

W Connection started the second half with more intensity and in the 51st minute they had a glorious chance to tie the game but Kadeem Corbin failed to collect a pass from left back Kurt Fredrick. The home team kept pressuring their opponent’s defence and they were almost rewarded in the 71st minute. Marcus Joseph, latching on to a through ball, got past a defender and slapped a powerful shot but it was acrobatically saved by goalkeeper Luis Valendi Odelus. On the resulting corner, captain Alvin Jones delivered a ball directly to Fredrick whose header flew past Odelus but came off the crossbar.

Odelus continued his brilliant night by saving a Joseph effort in the last minute of regulation time. The last chance of the game fell to W Connection substitute Jameel Antoine in additional time but his shot was frantically cleared off the line, leaving the Savonetta Boys with nothing to show as the Haitians grabbed all three points to lead the group.

Speaking after the game, W Connection assistant coach Earl Jean, said, “We started the first 20 minutes poorly, we didn’t get off the blocks the way we wanted. Haiti (Real Hope) came out and play a good game, they are a team full of quality. Within the 90 minutes, we got into the game, we got our opportunities, but at international level if you don’t take your opportunities, you make one mistake and then you pay for it. We got enough chances to have won the game.”

Jean continued, “Back to the drawing board again, we cannot afford to lose any more games, we have to win both games and try to top the group.”

In the opening match of the night Dominican Republic`s Club Atletico Pantoja and Jamaica`s Arnett Gardens played to a goalless draw. The game only came alive in the 61st minute when the Jamaican team was reduced to 10 men after their captain Oneil Thompson was sent off for a second yellow card. Despite the attacking play by both teams, they struggled to finish off their chances.

Real Hope FA lead the table with three points, Club Atletico Pantoja and Arnett Gardens are tied for second with one point each and W Connection are in last position with zero points. Today’s fixtures see Real Hope FA taking on Club Atletico Pantoja at 5pm, and W Connection FC tackle Arnett Gardens three hours later at 8pm at the same venue.