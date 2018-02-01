Two men dead as police foil robbery
Two men were shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with police officers at La Puerta, Diego Martin, near Broome Street.
A third man who survived serious injury is now under police guard at the Port of Spain General Hospital.
Reports revealed that shortly after 12.30 pm officers of the Western Division received information that three men in a vehicle were on their way to carry out a robbery.
Officers responded to the report and saw the suspects in the vicinity of Broome Street.
Police sources say they called on the driver to bring the vehicle to a stop but the occupants reportedly fired at officers who returned the fire.
Police recovered three guns and a quantity of ammunition and are still on the scene.