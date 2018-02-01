Just In
Shal foils car break-in Kamla suggests to PM: Let’s talk to Carmona on CoP matter CoP: Officers hurt by audit findings Man murdered in Barataria Shootout in La Puerta
follow us
N Touch
Friday 2 February 2018
Sports

TT hockey men win high-scoring affair

Trinidad and Tobago men’s hockey team won a high-scoring affair against Netherlands club team Venlo Heren I, courtesy an 8-4 scoreline yesterday, to end their three-game warm-up campaign in the Dutch-speaking nation.

This victory saw the Raphael Govia-coached team avoid suffering a whitewash, after they lost their previous two games against Netherlands club HC Den Bosch Heren I on Tuesday (7-4) and on Wednesday (7-6).

The TT men’s team is preparing for the 2018 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany from February 7-11.

According to a media release from the TT Hockey Board (TTHB), “the final team of 12 players for the tournament will be announced at the end of the tour on February 3.”

The team will head to Berlin on Sunday where they will tackle Russia in an official practice match on February 6, followed by their opening Pool A game of the World Cup against the Czech Republic a day later.

The TT squad will also face Poland on February 7, Australia and Kazakhstan on February 8, and Germany on February 9 in Pool A action.

Comments

Reply to this story

Sports