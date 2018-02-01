TT hockey men win high-scoring affair
Trinidad and Tobago men’s hockey team won a high-scoring affair against Netherlands club team Venlo Heren I, courtesy an 8-4 scoreline yesterday, to end their three-game warm-up campaign in the Dutch-speaking nation.
This victory saw the Raphael Govia-coached team avoid suffering a whitewash, after they lost their previous two games against Netherlands club HC Den Bosch Heren I on Tuesday (7-4) and on Wednesday (7-6).
The TT men’s team is preparing for the 2018 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Berlin, Germany from February 7-11.
According to a media release from the TT Hockey Board (TTHB), “the final team of 12 players for the tournament will be announced at the end of the tour on February 3.”
The team will head to Berlin on Sunday where they will tackle Russia in an official practice match on February 6, followed by their opening Pool A game of the World Cup against the Czech Republic a day later.
The TT squad will also face Poland on February 7, Australia and Kazakhstan on February 8, and Germany on February 9 in Pool A action.