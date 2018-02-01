Trek to Las Cuevas

Hikers Inc will trek from the breathtakingly beautiful Caurita Ridge in Maracas, St Joseph, to Las Cuevas. It is a one-way trek.

Along the way hikers will have the opportunity to see the beautiful Habio Falls with its distinctive fall pattern and the always visually-captivating Rincon Falls.

Parking will be at Mt Hope Hospital (EWMSC), from where maxi taxi transport will then pick up hikers at Las Cuevas, where the hike will end and bring the group back to Mt Hope.

The long duration of this hike makes it a challenging one and people who may have a lingering ankle, leg or knee injury or whose fitness or health level is questionable should not attempt this hike.

For more info: www.hikersinc.com

Rate: very challenging

Duration: 5-6 hours

Time: 6.30 am.

Assembly: Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope