Teens charged for Oropune murder

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

TWO teenagers were expected to appear before an Arima Magistrate on Thursday, charged with the murder of Francis Stafford, last week.

The two boys - ages 14 and 15 - were also charged with wounding Stafford’s female friend and possession of firearm and ammunition.

Stafford, aka “Franny”, 33, a landscaper, was shot dead in Oropune Gardens, Piarco, last week Thursday.

According to police reports, before midnight, Stafford was in the company of his neighbours in Oropune Gardens, Piarco, when two armed men - one armed with a gun- rushed the group.

The assailants opened fire on Stafford, who tried to run. He was pursued by his attackers, who continued shooting at him.

Stafford was hit several times. His female friend was also shot and wounded in the incident,

Investigations were led by acting ASP Windell Flaviney, Insp Andrew Lawrence and Insp Shaun Craig, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 2, while the teenagers were charged by PC Neesham Ali.