Surgeries resume at Point Fortin area hospital

Surgeries have resumed at the area hospital in Point Fortin with three successful surgeries performed on Tuesday. A release from the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) alerted residents of the Point Fortin community and the general public that as of Monday last, theatre services resumed.

The SWRHA in a statement explained that surgeries at the south hospital had to be shelved because of malfunctioning lights at the theatre last year. As a result, surgeries were temporarily transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.

The authority stated that the “theatre has now been outfitted with a replacement light, an upgraded generator and freshly painted walls. The area has been sanitised and all linens and consumables were replaced to ensure proper infection and control procedures were followed.”

The SWRHA further stated that the dedicated operating theatre staff led by Senior Specialist Medical Officer, Dr Sylvan Pierre conducted a total of three surgeries Tuesday, the first being a Lower C-section with a Bi-lateral Tubal Ligation (LSCS/BTL) followed by a Total Abdominal Hysterectomy with a Bi-Lateral Saltingo Oophorectomy (TAH/BSO) and lastly, an examination under anaesthetic with a dilation and curettage (EUA/DNC). All surgeries were successful.

The SWRHA said all obstetric and gynaecological surgeries that are not high risk will continue to be scheduled every Monday and Thursday at the Point Fortin Hospital.

The SWRHA thanked the public for its patience and said it remains committed to providing comprehensive quality healthcare in safe and healthy environments.