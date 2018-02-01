Selena thanks Newsday readers

NEW LEASE ON LIFE: Selena Khan, a survivor of domestic violence. She yesterday thanked Newsday readers for their support.

Selena Khan yesterday thanked Newsday readers who have reached out to her with support and help after they read of her plight.

Five days after husband Dayanand Dookie, died of a single stab after an argument at their apartment in Cunupia on January 19, she was release by police.

Within 24 hours of being released, she was given five-days to vacate the apartment.

Generous Newsday readers reached out to the young mother, who is pregnant with her fourth child. From one donor, Khan received her first four months’ rent and security deposit paid for a new apartment.

A refrigerator that she and Dookie bought on hire purchase in December, was paid for in full by another donor. Yesterday, she was given money to pay for a moving truck.

Donors have also pledged to drop off baby items, food, clothing and toys at Newsday in Port of Spain. “I am so grateful words can’t explain. I was quite surprised at how people reacted and how many people understood what I was going through and what had happened with us.”

“When I can help myself properly, I would very much like to be able to help other women who are going through abuse.”