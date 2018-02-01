Prisons Commissioner tells criminals: "Fire go bun yuh"
A visibly emotional Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson this morning issued a stern warning to criminals who may intend to harm members of the protective services, quoting the lyrics of soca artiste Voice's single Year for Love, by saying they will feel the fire of justice in due time.
Speaking at the funeral service for murdered prison officer Devendra Boodooram at the Faith Assembly Church in Arouca, Wilson fought back the tears as he delivered his remarks.
"As I stand here I remember the lyrics to Voice's 2018 Carnival song, Year for Love in which he tells persons, "Fire go bun yuh". Let me just give a modified version of the song by saying, fire go bun yuh if you touch my officers."