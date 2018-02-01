Plum Road’s $189,658 TTEC ‘bill’

Residents of Plum Road, Manzanilla, must pay $189,658 to TTEC to install an electricity supply as they are deemed off-grid said Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte, in reply to a question by Opposition Senator Wade Mark. In the Senate on Tuesday, Mark had asked what urgent steps TTEC is taking to deliver electricity to residents who had made a recent plea.

Le Hunte said TTEC did a survey and design and notified residents of the cost of their contribution in a letter dated November 21, 2016. He gave the cost as $189,658 plus VAT.

An impassioned Mark, in a supplemental question, asked why should citizens have to pay that sum for what he said was their entitlement.

Le Hunte said it is standard practice for TTEC to charge when they must supply electricty beyond the scope of their grid. He said residents could apply to the ministry’s Electrification Programme for assistance in paying that cost.