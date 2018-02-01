No CNC losses by TTEC

The shut down of the Caribbean Nitrogen Company (CNC) plant in Pt Lisas has not adversely affected the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC).

Commission general manager Kelvin Ramsook made this point to members of the Public Accounts Committee at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre yesterday. Ramsook said CNC pays TTEC for a supply of eight megawatts of electricity.

“At this point in time, it is not affecting us significantly because we have a reserve capacity,” he stated. Ramsook added that even if CNC does not use this electricity, “they still have to pay.”

Ramsook and TTEC chairman Keith Sirju said the commission has guidelines to deal with delinquent customers, some of whom may be commercial, if they fail to pay their electricity bills on time.

They said this included a financial penalty and a period in which electricity is restored once the bills are paid.

TTEC assistant general manager (distribution) Rene Austin said the commission is proactive when it comes to dealing with problems with overhead transmission lines. He identified vehicle impact, animals and vegetation growth as three major problems which affect these lines. Austin said TTEC’s average response time to any power failure is two hours.