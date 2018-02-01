Nigeria Commissioner: Appreciate your leader’s efforts

WELCOME TO TT: President Anthony Carmona, right, receives credentials from new Nigerian High Commissioner Jika Ardo Hassan on Tuesday at the Office of the President in St Ann’s. PHOTO BY RATTAN JADOO

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to TT, Jika Ardo Hassan yesterday told students of St Francois College and Holy Faith Convent, Penal to appreciate everything local leaders are doing to shape them (the students) to be better leaders tomorrow. He spoke briefly after presenting his Letters of Credence to President Anthony Carmona at the Office of the President, St Ann’s.

Ardo Hassan told students that although life is full of many challenges they must have a vision and a mission to be successful.

“Ask yourself what you want to be in the future, what you need to do first of all is to be patient because if you are not the whole will collapse around you. Always look at others as your fellow being and always preach peace.

“Try to do justice in your life then you will have peace.

“Try to embrace one another and appreciate when the leaders are doing for you today so you can be better leaders of tomorrow,” Ardo Hassan said.

Saying he was pleased with Carmona’s move to inspire and empower young people by inviting them to witness governance in action, Ardo Hassan said, “I really appreciate this programme seeing our young daughters coming up in society.

“If you don’t go to school and you don’t appreciate what we are doing, if you don’t study hard you would have nothing if you don’t have a vision.

“This is the first time I am seeing leaders appreciating the younger ones and trying to inspire them for a brighter future.

“You need to appreciate your leaders at all times.”