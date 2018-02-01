Minister: Usual traffic plan for Carnival

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said there will be two-way traffic around the Queen’s Park Savannah on Carnival Monday and Tuesday as usual. There are no plans to bring forward this arrangement to start earlier, however, as some residents of St Ann’s and Cascade have been hoping.

He did not feel those living in Cascade and surrounding areas need be concerned about getting to and from their homes owing to crowds and traffic restrictions on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

“This has been happening for the past 25-30 years and there is nothing new this year, so those persons who may be concerned need not worry,” he said.

He said from his own information the police will be placing advertisements in the newspapers to let the public know about traffic restrictions, two-way traffic and other traffic-related matters before Carnival. Snr Spt Basdeo Ramdhanie, head of the Highway Patrol and Traffic Branch, said from 2 am to midnight on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, two-way access will be allowed at: Around the Queen’s Park Savannah between Casuals Corner and Jerningham Avenue; on Observatory Street between Quarry Street and Belmont Circular Road;

On Belmont Circular Road between Observatory Street and the entrance to the Port of Spain General Hospital; on Oxford Street between Observatory Street and Charlotte Street; on Gaston Johnston Street; on Panka Street between Gaston Johnston Street and Lucknow Street and on Lucknow Street.