Mendes, SC: Probe almost complete

President of the Law Association Douglas Mendes, SC, says the association is expected to complete by next week its report into allegations of misconduct against Chief Justice Ivor Archie. In a telephone interview, Mendes said there were three outstanding responses from members of the committee appointed to investigate the allegations “and that was causing the delay.”

“We hope by next week to have it completed and sent to our advisers,” he said. Mendes said the two senior counsel retained by the association have undertaken to treat with the report “with utmost urgency.”

The committee – which comprises Mendes, vice president Rajiv Persad, Elton Prescott, SC, Theresa Hadad and Lynette Seebaran-Suite – has already given an interim report to the association’s council. The committee is also expected to present Archie with its findings and those of the senior counsel for his response.

The report will then be presented to the association’s membership to consider it and obtain directions on what steps to take. The two senior counsel were retained to advise on whether there are sufficient grounds to petition Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to invoke the impeachment provisions of section 137 of the Constitution to investigate the allegations against Archie.

They are former Belize attorney general Eamon Harrison Courtenay and president of the Grenada Bar Association Francis Alexis.