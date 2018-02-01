Le Hunte: TSTT talks continue

Minister of Public Utlities Robert Le Hunte. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS.

Talks are continueing involving the fate of 100 contract employees of agencies linked to TSTT, said Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte in reply to a listed question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Tuesday.

Mark’s question asked why after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s promise of no retrenchment in 2017, has TSTT decided not to renew the contracts of 100 workers upon expiration last October.

Le Hunte said Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has advised TSTT to mind their operating costs including wages. He said the contract workers are employees of agencies with whom TSTT is engaged in ongoing talks. A final decision will be made in short order, Le Hunte said.

In two supplemental questions, Mark pressed to find out the current status of the workers, asking if they won’t be retrenched before talks are concluded and if the minister is aware of them being retrenched. Le Hunte simply replied he is aware of discusions ongoing.

Mark asked if the Government supports a forensic audit into TSTT, and asked for guarantees to any workers sent home. Senate President Christine Kangaloo disallowed each question.

Communication Workers Union (CWU) head Clyde Elder told Newsday the 100 workers had been hired by employment agencies but had served TSTT typically as customer service representives for periods as long as eight, nine, 12 and 13 years. He said TSTT sought to send them back to their employer, the respective agency, but there was no new job for them.

“TSTT is talking to its new dealers to see if they can take up these agency workers. But no one considered that these staff gave over a decade of service and no one is willing to compensate them.” Elder vowed to Newsday that the CWU will represent the 100 workers, not leave them out in the rain. “We’ll help them all.”

He said many of these workers had got a letter promising an extension til February 28.

However when they went to work on Monday they were sent back home until things were “fixed up.” Elder lamented that Tuesday, agencies contacted the workers to say their last day of work was yesterday.

He alleged that Le Hunte had failed to answer Mark’s question.