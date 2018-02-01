Henry to be sentenced for drunk driving on February 27
Government Senator Dr Lester Henry, who pleaded guilty to driving drunk at Warren Street, Woodbrook, on September 23, last year, will be now be sentenced on February 27
He was charged after police stopped his car and administered a breathalyser test which showed his blood alcohol content was 51 micro grammes.
The legal limit is 35 micro grammes of alcohol for every 100 millilitres of breath.
Henry, of La Estancia Drive, Diego Martin, has pleaded guilty to the offence on November 7.
When he returns to court, he is expected to provide the magistrate with the details of his treatment.
Last September, Henry was ordered by High Court judge Devindra Rampersad to pay former Central Bank Governor Jwala Rambarran $550,000 in compensation for defamation.