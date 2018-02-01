Grande businessmen back Toco Highway

HIGHWAY TALKS: Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, right, speaks at a meeting yesterday in Sangre Grande with businessmen to discuss issues pertinent to the Eastern town. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

Sangre Grande residents have given a positive vote for the proposed highway from Cumuto to Toco to help alleviate some of the travel struggles of many making the inter-island transit. There have been many hiccups with finding a reliable ferry source between the two islands for many months. The only inter-island vessel is now the Trinidad and Tobago Express, the TT Spirit has been dry docked.

Environmental activist group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) had obtained an interim injunction barring the Government from continuing work on the first phase of the $400M Churchill Roosevelt Highway Extension to Manzanilla.

Yesterday, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan met with the Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce and burgesses to determine the pros and cons of the proposed highway. The meeting took place at the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation where stakeholders voiced their opinions.

Sinanan said the highway was a one time deal that would benefit all residents in the eastern peninsula. “If we don’t dream the dream and make it happen, it will continue to be a pie in the sky,” he said.

Sinanan said while Sangre Grande was one of the largest constituencies in the country, it was also the poorest. He said the new highway would bring in much needed economy, employment and opportunities for the residents.

“This is a highway to open up the eastern seaboard. It would take a while until completion, but we know once it is started it would create jobs and other opportunities for the people in Sangre Grande. Ninety-nine per cent of them supported the highway in Sangre Grande. I don’t know where the other one per cent is from, but we will find them and convince them that this is the way to go,” he said.

As to an alternative means of Transport on the Tobago air bridge, Sinanan said he did not know the major players involved. It was reported that Raymond McMillan, chief executive officer of Sterling Tobago Airways Limited felt that Caribbean Airlines needed some competition.

“I don’t know who are the major players, I have asked for a response, but I have not seen the brochure. As of now I have no information on who are the players, what approvals they have and who they are in contact with,” Sinanan said. He said to open the air bridge to a private company they would have to go through the TT Civil Aviation Authority and follow all requirements.