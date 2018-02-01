First World ambition with Third World service

THE EDITOR: For far too long we have been complaining about customer service in TT yet we do not make the necessary small changes to correct this issue.

I have called State agencies and government offices only to go through a long and daunting process where my call “miraculously” fails and the process is restarted with a new phone call and a new rep. After explaining your problem in great detail you are often speaking to the wrong person in the wrong department.

It is no surprise when you call for information some employees of these organisations do not even know simple hierarchical and departmental structures which would be of great assistance in directing calls.

I cannot be the only person that this has happened to regularly. I would like to suggest that all government agencies/bodies implement a policy which each worker must adhere to when answering calls from the public.

Before that process can be implemented, however, proper training and guidance should be given to new employees as well as a crash course for existing employees as it relates to new development and information. Subsequent to this, the sequence should be as follows:

“Good morning/afternoon (name of agency), John speaking. Can I have your name and telephone number in the event we get disconnected? Would you like to have my direct extension in the event I’m not able to reach you? How can I assist you?”

By using this simple communication strategy, information and issues can be dealt with appropriately and timely without frustrating citizens. We ought to remember that the role of the public service is essentially what the name says — to provide a service to the public. Time is precious and it cannot be reclaimed or recovered.

VARMA RAMDHAN via e-mail