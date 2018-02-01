Dance competition extends entry date

The submission date for videos for the local World of Dance (WOD) qualifiers competition has been extended to February 28.

While the submission deadline was originally set for yesterday, the WOD local team said it wanted to facilitate those dancers who have commitments for the short Carnival season. The team “wanted to give dancers the best chance to make their mark on the world stage and truly to showcase TT’s best dance talent,” according to a media release.

Dancers from TT and the region have been submitting audition videos to trinbago@worldofdance.com since December 1, 2017 to secure a spot for the WOD qualifier on April 7 at NAPA.

Dancers who still want to participate can submit any form of dance for the categories Junior, Upper and Team Divisions and the All-Styles category –a one-on-one battle of urban dance styles before the main stage event.

The top three dancers in each category will go on to compete in the championships in Los Angeles on July 28 and 29.

The championships winner will get a chance to compete on a future season of the televised final programme on NBC, the release said. The TV programme is produced Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo.

Woodbrook-based Lequay Edge Ltd is the local franchise partner for WOD and will spearhead the April 7 production.

For more info and updates: WOD Trinbago on Facebook and Instagram