Charlotte Street vending to be suspended

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez has announced a temporary suspension of vending on Charlotte Street for the first two and a half weeks in April to facilitate a clean-up exercise. He was speaking yesterday at the Port of Spain City Corporation monthly statutory meeting held at City Hall, Port of Spain.

He reported that from April 1 to April 18 there will be a temporary suspension of vending to facilitate cleaning as part of plan to clean 26 streets in the area. He also cautioned anyone caught vending without a permit for Carnival will have their goods confiscated by the police.

He said they are taking vending very seriously and they have had a number of discussions with Woodbrook residents. Martinez stressed the only vending that will be allowed is with those registered with Port of Spain City Corporation. He said if anyone wants to vend they have to register and if applications have been closed off then they will have to apply next year.

Martinez stressed they will be ensuring that all areas that are open for pedestrians will be available for them. He urged the police to do their job but added it was not easy as vendors are “sneaky.” He called on the council, city police and national police to ensure they get a proper handle on the situation.