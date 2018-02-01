Central FC get Lollabee boost for Club Championship

Sheldon Stephen, second from right, Director of Lollabee Group of Companies, hands over a $20,000 cheque to Stern John, second from left, coach of Central FC at a press conference on Wednesday at the VIP Lounge, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. Assisting in the presentation are Central FC players Darren Mitchell, right, and Keron Cummings.

SHERDON PIERRE

Lollabee Group of Companies has answered the call of Central FC and come on board as a sponsor for the 2018 CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championship. Lollabee has given the Pro League club $20,000 to assist their travel expenditures for the group stage of the competition. Central FC will compete in Group B from February 7-11 in Dominican Republic.

Sheldon Stephen, Director of Lollabee Group of Companies, at a press conference on Wednesday at the VIP Lounge, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, said their rapport with Central FC owner Brent Sancho was key to closing the deal. “We have always had a good relationship with Brent, so we finally decided to partner with them,” he said, while handing over the cheque.

He said discussions are also underway for a possible long term agreement.

“We want to partner with Central FC to form a healthy drive, so this is just one of many initiatives between us and them,” he said.

Central have been place in Group B alongside Dominican Republic’s Atlantico FC, Jamaica’s Portmore United and Haiti’s Racing FC and play all three in the space of five days.

Head coach of Central FC and former national striker Stern John expressed gratitude for Lollabee’s sponsorship.

“We leave on Sunday so this came at the right time for us...This is a massive help for us because last year we struggled financially. It’s a lot better than last year, we weathered the storm really well. This year will be a different scenario with new sponsors coming on board so the players are going to be looked after. This is a rebuilding stage for us, we have some new players and staff, it’s a fantastic time to be around Central FC,” John said.

John, TT’s all-time top scorer said Central FC want to win Group B but admitted gelling will be their biggest challenge because it is a relatively new team with only one month of preparation. He hinted that a number of past and present national players have been added to their squad for their matches including defender Carlyle Mitchell, forward Cornell Glen, defensive midfielder Densill Theobald and attacking midfielder Keron ‘Ballpest’ Cummings.

Group B fixtures:

Wednesday, February 7, 2018

Central FC (T&T) v Portmore United FC (JAM), 5pm, Estadio Cibao, Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Atlantico FC (DOM) v Racing FC (HAI), 8pm, Estadio Cibao, Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Friday, February 9, 2018

Racing FC (HAI) v Central FC (T&T), 5pm, Estadio Cibao, Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Atlantico FC (DOM) v Portmore United FC (JAM), 8pm, Estadio Cibao, Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Sunday, February 11, 2018

Portmore United FC (JAM) v Racing FC (HAI), 5pm, Estadio Cibao, Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Atlantico FC (DOM) v Central FC (TRI), 8pm, Estadio Cibao, Santiago, Dominican Republic.