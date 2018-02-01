BATT welcomes Bill

The Bankers Association of TT (BATT) on Tuesday said it is eager to work with the newly formed parliamentary joint select committee (JSC) which will deliberate on the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2018. Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi laid the bill in the House of Representatives last Friday

The House accepted his proposal for the bill to be sent to a JSC which will report back to Parliament by March 31.

In a statement, BATT praised Government’s decision to form this JSC. The Association said the timing of this legislation is critical because it comes at a time when terrorist activity is rife.