Arnold is new head of COTT

John Arnold

John Arnold is the new president of the Copyright Music Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (COTT). The well-respected musician and founder and musical director of the Signal Hill Alumni Choir will serve until 2019.

The professional event co-ordinator and promoter has been heavily involved in the Tobago Jazz Festival and in several regional and international projects.

Arnold holds a Certificate in Harmony and Arrangement from the Berklee College of Music in Boston. He also holds a Bachelor Degree in Management from The University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine and an Executive Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business.

He received the Humming Bird Medal Gold in 2010 for his contribution to culture.

In a media release COTT's chief executive officer Ayanna Belgrave-Lewis said, "Arnold will be able to view the music copyright industry from two perspectives – the music user and the music creator. We are looking forward to benefiting from Mr Arnold’s experience in the creative industries.”

Speaking on his vision for his tenure Arnold said in the release, “As the new president, my main priorities will include working effectively with this amazing board; focusing on licensing and distribution; building new alliances; concentrating on new revenue streams for music and making sure that all members are given the royalties that belongs to them.

“It’s a lot of work, but I am committed to the trust given to me and together we will maintain and forge as the number one CMO (copyright music organisation) in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Other members of the COTT board are Ronald Forde, vice president; Quynton Gooding, secretary; Kenwrick Joseph, writer director; Ottmore Mieres, publisher director; Stephen John Jr, writer director; Josanne Leonard, consultant director and Colin Lucas, honorary director.