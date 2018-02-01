All West Indies players to be available as CPL 2018 gets international window

Trinbago Knight Riders players celebrate their victory in the 2017 CPL final at the Brian Lara Academy, Tarouba.

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have agreed on a window for the 2018 edition of the tournament. This year’s event will take place between August 8 and September 16. The opening round of matches will take place in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

This window means that there will be no clash with international fixtures as occurred last year when several of the region’s players were unavailable due to the West Indies tour of England. Some of the players missing out were Jason Holder, Miguel Cummins and Shai Hope.

All West Indies players will be available for the tournament in 2018 and will be able submit their names for this year’s draft. In 2018 the very best Caribbean cricketing talent will be on display at the Hero CPL.

Speaking about the agreement to host the tournament when there are no international commitments for the West Indies, Pete Russell, Chief Operating Officer of the Hero CPL said: “Here in the Caribbean we are blessed with some of the most exciting cricketers in the world and it is fantastic news that all West Indies players will be available in 2018. It will help make the Biggest Party in Sport even bigger.”

Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies, said: “The Hero CPL is now the start of our domestic season and we are delighted that we have found a window when all of the best cricketers from the Caribbean will be available to take part. We are sure that 2018 will be the biggest season yet.”