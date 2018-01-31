You are the star at Fatima fete

Raymond Ramnarine

You Are The Star is the theme of Fatima Old Boys Association’s (FOBA) all-inclusive fete which will put its main focus on patrons who have continued to support all fund-raising events.

Spokesperson Keith Simpson said the organising committee will continue to provide patrons with top quality food, entertainment and comfort.

“Over the years we have listened to our loyal patrons and their feedback has assisted in the high standard of our fete,” Simpson said in a media release. The 15th edition of the fete takes place on Saturday at the college’s courtyard on Mucurapo Road from 5 pm.

Six top bands will entertain patrons. Among them are Kes The Band, Dil-E-Nadan led by Raymond Ramnarine and Bunji Garlin and Fay Ann Lyons with the Asylum Band. Sekon Star (a Fatima old boy) and the Soca Squad, D’All Stars featuring Blaxx, Ricardo Drue, Teddyson John and Tizzy, and also The Flick featuring another Fatima old boy Daniel Roberts will keep the music on a high.

Some 15 soca acts will also perform including Voice, Erphaan Alves, Shal Marshall, Nadia Batson, Patrice Roberts, Ultimate Rejects, Preedy, Turner and Marge Blackman. Pan music will come from the St James Tripolians Steel Orchestra, on entry and exit.

With food being a central feature, top caterers have been commissioned to deliver a variety of dishes.

“There will be over 35 food stations, over 45,000 servings, five food clusters, and patrons will also be provided with some more sumptuous servings, as they leave the fete,” Simpson said.

Welcome cocktails and two main bars with cocktails and speciality bars and a sober zone to assist patrons in sobering up and getting home safe and alive are some of the additional features.

Tickets are available from committee members, the Parent Support Group and at www.fatima-events.com, and Grey Pocket Store located at the college.