Wednesday 31 January 2018
Crime and Court

Vistabella man arrested for gun, ammo and narcotics

Southern Division police arrested a 31-year-old welder early today after they found a high-powered gun, 113 rounds of ammunition and narcotics, together valued at $500,000, in his home.

Under the coordination of Snr Supt Zamsheed Mohammed, police from the Task Force and Canine Units searched the house at Vistabella and found an AK-47 assault rifle, 81 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and 32 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition. They also found 900 grammes of cocaine and 4,200 grammes of marijuana together value $500,000.

ASP Peter Ramdeen and Insp Don Gajadhar supervised the exercise, which began at about 3 am and ended at 8am today.

Crime and Court