State recalls pathologist in murder trial

The State will recall pathologist Dr Hughvon Des Vignes to give evidence today on the resumption of a murder trial in which a Moruga woman is accused of murdering her common-law husband’s uncle will see

This is after state attorney Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal cross-examined his fellow pathologist Prof Hubert Daisley on Monday. He was called by the attorney representing 39-year-old Ira Mitchell of Petit Cafe, who is on trial for breaking the neck of 61-year-old Balo Seurattan 18 years ago.

Attorney Jared Ali, instructing attorney Rekha Ramjit, led evidence from Daisley, who testified before Justice Hayden St Clair Douglas and a 12-member jury in the San Fernando High Court. He said he had performed 60,000 post mortems, is a professor of pathology at the University of the West Indies, pathologist at San Fernando General and Scarborough hospitals and editor of five international journals. He is the most experienced local pathologist and is tutor and course director of forensic and legal medicine at the Sir Hugh Wooding Law School.

Seurattan was found dead on his bed on January 15, 2000 – a day after he made a will leaving his property to his nephew Matthew, who is Mitchell’s husband. Last week, Des Vignes testified that he did an autopsy and concluded that death was the result of a broken neck in which a severe degree of force was applied, and consistent with someone placing their hands around the neck.

But Daisley testified afterwards that the cut above one of Seurattan’s eyes was consistent with a fall.

Referring to Des Vignes’ report, Daisley said, “This laceration I have seen; that person had to fall and come into contact with the ground.”