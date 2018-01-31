Search continues for missing diver
From as early as 8 am today divers and vessels of the TT Coast Guard continued to search the waters of the Gulf of Paria for missing diver and underwater repair specialist, Chervonne Bartholomew after he disappeared in the waters near Gasparee Island on Monday.
So far, no sign of Bartholomew or his equipment have been found.
Newsday contacted Bartholomew's wife, Pete-Ann Bartholomew this morning who said she has yet to receive any updates on the whereabouts of her husband, but remains hopeful that he is still alive.