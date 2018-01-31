Just In
Santa Cruz welder charged with murder Husband charged with beating pregnant wife Police not satisfied with policing Vistabella man arrested for gun, ammo and narcotics PAEC Wade Mark TSTT Massy Communications
follow us
N Touch
Wednesday 31 January 2018
News

Search continues for missing diver

Chervonne Bartholomew, 37 remains missing after he disappeared in the waters near Gasparee Island on Monday during a routine dive.

From as early as 8 am today divers and vessels of the TT Coast Guard continued to search the waters of the Gulf of Paria for missing diver and underwater repair specialist, Chervonne Bartholomew after he disappeared in the waters near Gasparee Island on Monday.

So far, no sign of Bartholomew or his equipment have been found.

Newsday contacted Bartholomew's wife, Pete-Ann Bartholomew this morning who said she has yet to receive any updates on the whereabouts of her husband, but remains hopeful that he is still alive.

Comments

Reply to this story

News