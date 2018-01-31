San Francique man murdered, close relative in custody

Ricky Harripersad.

Years of bickering and fights between Ricky Harripersad and a 30-year-old close male relative ended in tragedy on Monday night at their San Francique home.

Harripersad, 42, was stabbed in the neck and lower abdomen and died while undergoing emergency surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital yesterday morning. Police said the incident happened at about 10.30pm at Santa Cecilia Trace.

Police said Harripersad had only minutes before returned from a wake in the village and was approached by his relative, who began arguing with him. It is uncertain what Monday night’s argument was about. The relative walked into the kitchen and returned with a knife. Harrypersad was standing in the yard.

When Newsday visited yesterday, Harripersad’s 69-year-old father Ramnarine said he was still in a state of shock. The emotional father of eight said he was in his bedroom when he heard his son and the relative arguing.

“He (name called) is always arguing and cursing. For years he has been threatening to kill me and Harripersad. He was just an angry man who took out his frustration on us. We have always been living in fear of him. It is really a frightening situation what we have been going through.”

Ramnarine said for years he has tried to get the relative to leave, but he was reluctant. “Last night I heard him arguing. Then when I went outside to see what was happening, he threw a beer bottle at the television screen in the living room. He told me if I came near to him he would kill me.” Ramnarine said with those words he returned to his bedroom.

“From inside my bedroom I could hear him arguing with Harripersad. He was cussing him and shouting. I then heard my son scream out in pain. I knew something was wrong.”

He said he rushed out of the bedroom into the yard.

“I could not believe it. My son was on the ground covered in blood and (name called) was holding the bloody knife. I looked at him and said, ‘What have you done?’” Ramnarine said the man would consume alcohol frequently and lash out at family members.

“Because he was family, we always believed he would change one day. He is family, but he took a life and must stand the consequences of his action.”

The suspect, police said, went into hiding for six hours before surrendering. Up to late yesterday he was being questioned by Homicide Region Three police.