Ramdial knocks Garcia

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial. FILE PHOTO

Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial is accusing Education Minister Anthony Garcia of neglecting his duties to hundreds of students attending the Carapichaima East Secondary School after he failed to address the problem of a pigeon infestation.

She said the situation has become unbearable for students and teachers, with some of them being affected by rashes and breathing problems due to the droppings.

In a release, Ramdial said since the reopening of the new school term, students of the school have been sent home daily by 10 am. She said the form five students who would be writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, have not attended school, and in some cases were meeting with teachers out of school for revision and final preparations for exams.

Ramdial said when she brought up the matter in the Parliament on Friday, Garcia’s response was non-committal. She said the Education Facilities Company Limited (EFCL) were yet to visit the school to rectify the problem. Ramdial appealed to the minister to treat with the matter as high priority so the children could resume normal classes.