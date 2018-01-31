Prisons Commissioner confirms: Inmates Calypso Fiesta cancelled

In light of increasing security concerns by prison officers, Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson yesterday confirmed this year’s annual Inmates Calypso Fiesta has been cancelled and said prison visits tomorrow – when the funeral of slain officer Devendra Boodooram is scheduled to take place – would be suspended.

Boodooram, 45, was shot and killed while behind the wheel of his Honda car after leaving the prison on Frederick Street, Port of Spain last Friday afternoon.

Wilson also said he was generally pleased with the results of a meeting, hosted by the Ministry of National Security on Monday, on the various security threats facing members of the protective services. He said the discussion, at the ministry on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, was one of a series of meetings with the ministry, the Prison Officers Association (POA) and the Police Service to address safety concerns and formulate strategies for these issues. “We discussed strategies to mitigate any further attacks against prison officers. I think all the parties involved benefited from the meeting, because the acting police commissioner was there, and it was integral to have him there to discuss our security outside of the prison.” Wilson added while there was some absenteeism at the prisons yesterday and on Monday, it was not cause for concern and while Boodooram’s death was a tragedy, he felt prison officers would eventually return to work as usual.

Boodooram’s funeral will be held at the Faith of the Assembly Church at Five Rivers, Arouca, under full military rites.