Police flee over sewer issues

Marabella Police Station. Photo: Vashti Singh

Officers of the Marabella Police Station fled their charge room this morning as raw sewage from the building's septic tanks began overflowing into the building.

Phones and desks were left unmanned as the officers said the stench was unbearable.

This is not the first time the septic tanks have overflowed.

An officer told Newsday the problem arises every other month.

"It will overflow, they come and pump out the septic tank and within four to five weeks, it overflows again," the officer said.

"This has been going on for the past three to four years and nothing is being done to address it."

The officers say because they are restricted from taking protest action by law, their problems continue to be ignored.