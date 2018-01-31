Pan fete and soca in the city

D’ All Starz featuring Blaxx, Ricardo Drue, Tizzy and Teddyson John will will perform at Pan Inclusive – PanLime in D City on Sunday.

Pan Inclusive is an all-inclusive fete experience which is putting pan music centre stage in the party. Pan Inclusive – PanLime in D City will take place on Sunday at the Government Campus Plaza, Edward Street, Port of Spain.

The pan fete will also include soca bands and artistes and goes from 4 - 11 pm.

Hosted by Epic Events and Marketing Solutions, this first-time event was conceptualised to celebrate local cultural and musical traditions. Pan bands will include reigning Panorama champions Massy All Stars, Shell Invaders and Woodbrook Playboyz. On the soca front, Dil-E-Nadan, D’ All Starz and David Rudder will add their vibrations to the mix.

Among its food offerings Pan Inclusive will feature live seafood, pasta and a grill station, with popular fare from Mexico, Thailand, France, Italy and Morocco. The dessert stations includes cheesecake boutique and will cater to a variety of tastes.

Pan Inclusive will initiate a scholarship award to a young pannist pursuing a music degree, said a media release. This year’s recipient will be a member of Massy Trinidad All Stars, who will be assisted financially with music education. Depending on the success of the event, Epic Events and Marketing Solutions plans to make the award an annual outreach to a member of the reigning Panorama champion steelband every year.